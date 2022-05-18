Q1 2022 TCM Group A/S Earnings Call Transcript

May 18, 2022 / 07:30AM GMT

Torben Paulin - TCM Group A/S-CEO



Thank you. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the presentation of the Q1 results for TCM Group. Presenters today are our CFO, Mogens ElbrÃ¸nd Pedersen; and myself, CEO, Torben Paulin. We will comment on the business and the financial results, after which we will hand over to the operator for the Q&A sessions.



Let us start for the -- let us start the presentation and turn to Page 2 for the business update. In Q1, we saw a solid demand on order intake. Underlying like-for-like growth in our core business, excluding third-party revenue was 7% compared to a strong Q1 result last year, which grew 13% compared to the year before. This was offset by