Q4 2023 TCM Group A/S Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 28, 2024 / 08:30AM GMT

Torben Paulin - TCM Group A/S-CEO



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the presentation of the Q4 results for TCM Group. Presenters today are our CFO, Thomas Hjannung, and myself, CEO, Torben Paulin. We will comment on the business and the financial results, after which we will hand over to the operator for the Q&A session.



Let us start the presentation and turn to page 2 for the business update. As previously stated, sales in Q4 exceeded our expectations due to stronger than expected sales in the second half of the quarter. Sales increased by 15% in the quarter with an organic decline of 7.6%.



Order intake in Denmark was largely flat compared to last year, but with positive trends on B2C. The improvement in gross margin compared to last year Q4 was driven by the acquisition of AUBO and the effect of the sales price increases implemented in 2022.



In light of our expectations to the activity level in the coming year, we in November made further adjustments to the cost base, reducing the white-collar workforce with 20 FTEs. We