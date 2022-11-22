Q3 2022 Tongcheng Travel Holdings Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 22, 2022 / 11:30AM GMT

Kylie Yeung - Tongcheng Travel Holdings Limited - IR Director



Thank you. Good morning and good evening, everyone. Welcome to the Tongcheng Travel's 2023 Third Quarter Results Conference Call. I'm Kylie Yeung, Investor Relations Director of the company. Joining us today on the conference call are our Executive Director and CEO, Mr. Heping Ma; our CFO, Mr. Julian Fan; and our VP and Head of Capital Markets, Ms. Joyce Li.



For today's call, our management team will provide a review of the company's performance for the third quarter. Heping will walk us through the company's business performance for the quarter. Joyce will discuss our operational highlights, and then Julian will address the details of financial performance accordingly. We'll take the questions during the Q&A section that follows.



