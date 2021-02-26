Feb 26, 2021 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon. Thank you for joining Tetragon's 2020 Annual Report Investor Call. (Operator Instructions) The call will be accompanied by live presentation, which can be viewed online by registering at the link provided in the company's conference press release. This press release can be found on the home page of the company website, www.tetragoninv.com. In addition, questions could be submitted online whilst watching the presentation. As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded.



I will now turn you over to Paddy Dear to commence the presentation.



Patrick Giles Gauntlet Dear - Tetragon Financial Management LP - Principal



Good morning, good afternoon. As one of the principles and standards of the Investment Manager of Tetragon Financial Group Limited, I'd like to welcome you to the investor call, where we'll focus on the company's 2020 annual results. Paul Gannon, our CFO, will review the company's financial performance for the period. Steve Prince and I will talk you through