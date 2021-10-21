Oct 21, 2021 / 12:00AM GMT

Mark Peter Chellew - Cleanaway Waste Management Limited - Independent Non-Executive Chairman



Welcome, ladies and gentlemen to the 2021 Annual General Meeting of Cleanaway Waste Management Limited. My name is Mark Chellew, and as Chairman of Cleanaway, I will be chairing the meeting today. I also introduce you to my fellow directors: Mark Schubert, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director; and nonexecutive directors, Ray Smith, Ingrid Player, Samantha Hogg, Terry Sinclair, Philippe Etienne and Mike Harding. Our CFO, Paul Binfield; and General Counsel and company secretary, Dan Last, are also in attendance. The company's auditor, Ernst & Young, is represented by Brett Croft, a partner with the firm.



As you are aware, in response to government restrictions and the potential health risks arising from the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, the Board determined to hold this year's Annual General Meeting virtually. We very much appreciate your understanding, and thank you for joining our virtual meeting.



The Notice of Meeting dated the 17th September 2021 was made available to all