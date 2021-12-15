Transgene SA Corporate Call Transcript

Dec 15, 2021 / 05:00PM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to the Transgene conference call. My name is Josh, and I will be your coordinator for today's event. Please note that this conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions) I will now hand you over to your host, [Cecile Razimbaud], Corporate Communication and Investor Relations at Transgene to begin today's conference. Thank you very much.



Unidentified Company Representative -



Thank you. Hello, everyone. I'm [Cecile Razimbaud], Transgene Corporate Communication and Investor Relation Manager on team. With me today are Hedi Ben Brahim, CEO of Transgene; and Eric Quemeneur, Chief Scientific Officer at Transgene. Thank you all for being with us today.



We are extremely pleased to share with you that AstraZeneca has exercised its first license option for an oncolytic virus generated by Transgene in the IO platform. I remind you that today's discussion contains forward-looking statements, which are subject to numerous risk and uncertainties.



(Operator Instructions) I will now hand over to Hedi Ben Brahim.



Hedi Ben