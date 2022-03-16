Q4 2021 Transgene SA Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 16, 2022 / 05:00PM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to Transgene 2021 Full Year Results and Business Update. My name is Suzanne, and I'll be your coordinator for today's event. Please note, this call is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)



I will now hand over to your host, CÃ©cile Razimbaud, Junior Corporate Communications and IR Manager, to begin today's conference. Thank you.



CÃ©cile Razimbaud -



Hello, everyone. I'm CÃ©cile Razimbaud, part of the IR team at Transgene. During our results call today, Hedi Ben Brahim, Chairman and CEO, will provide you with an overview of the important progress we have made during the period; and Jean-Philippe Del, Chief Financial Officer, will provide an update on the financials. After, both Jean-Philippe and Hedi we be available to answer questions.



Before I turn the call over to Hedi Ben Brahim, I would like to remind everyone that today's discussion contains forward-looking statements, which are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties. The presentation of the webcast can be accessed via the investor page of our website,