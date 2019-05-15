Q1 2019 TI Fluid Systems PLC Corporate Sales Call Transcript

May 15, 2019 / 08:00AM GMT

Timothy J. Knutson - TI Fluid Systems plc - CFO & Executive Director



Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us today for our first quarter 2019 trading update conference call. I'm Tim Knutson, CFO of TI Fluid Systems, and I am joined today by our CEO and President, Bill Kozyra. I'm sure you have all seen the trading update we released this morning. Before Bill and I take your questions, I wanted to highlight a few items from the statement.



The group achieved solid revenue of EUR 850 million in the first quarter. The first quarter experienced lower global vehicle production growth rates, with a particularly challenging environment in China. Global vehicle production declined by 6.7% in the first quarter, and our revenue decreased by 4.8% year-over-year at constant currency. This represents outperformance of 1.9%.



