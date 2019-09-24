TI Fluid Systems PLC Corporate Analyst Meeting Transcript

Sep 24, 2019 / 01:00PM GMT

William L. Kozyra - TI Fluid Systems plc - CEO, President & Executive Director



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to TI Fluid Systems' Capital Market Day.



We are very excited to share with you today an overview of our company and allow you to hear from our -- some of our top management team members and, most importantly, share with you the products that we produce that we're quite proud of. Our products are under the skin of the car, so you normally cannot see our products, but we've removed that skin with our product displays, which we'll be doing here in a bit to share with you our exciting products.



I'm Bill Kozyra and -- CEO of TI Fluid Systems. And I'm really honored today to be joined by some of the members of the senior management team. I think many of you know Tim Knutson, our Chief Financial Officer, but we also have Stefan Rau, who's our Executive Vice President of our Fluid Carrying Systems division; and Hans Dieltjens, who is running our fluid -- our Fuel Tank and Delivery Systems business. Both Stefan and Hans have more than 20 years of automotive