Full Year 2019 TI Fluid Systems PLC Earnings Call Transcript

William L. Kozyra - TI Fluid Systems plc - CEO, President & Executive Director



Thank you, operator. And good morning, everyone. Welcome to TI Fluid Systems' preliminary results presentation for 2019. I'm Bill Kozyra; and I am joined today by our new CFO, Ron Hundzinski.



I'd first like to say how pleased I am to have Ron join our team, and I feel honored to have someone of his experience and caliber to work with me as part of the senior leadership team.



In addition, I would like to thank everyone for participating over the phone today. Due to various meeting and travel restrictions and the interest in the highest level of personal safety as a result of the COVID-19 virus, we have decided to conduct today's meeting via conference call.



