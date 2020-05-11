Q1 2020 TI Fluid Systems PLC Corporate Sales Call Transcript

May 11, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT

William L. Kozyra - TI Fluid Systems plc - CEO, President & Executive Director



Good morning, everybody. This is Bill Kozyra, and thank you for joining us today for our first quarter 2020 trading update conference call. I'm joined today by Ron Hundzinski, our company's Chief Financial Officer.



I'm sure you've all seen the trading update that we released this morning. Before Ron and I take you through our update and your questions, I'd like to express my thank you to everybody on this call, their families, their coworkers and all who remain to be supportive to others during this challenging life and work reality this unfortunate pandemic places us all in. It's a very difficult time, and I think we realize the significance of this, and I'm sure you do as well. But I am confident that we will get through this and hopefully soon move towards a more familiar and safer way of life.



This morning, we will outline actions we have taken to address these unprecedented times as well as share an important humanitarian area of collaboration between TI Fluid Systems and one of our longest-standing