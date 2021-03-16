Full Year 2020 TI Fluid Systems PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 16, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT

William L. Kozyra - TI Fluid Systems plc - CEO, President & Executive Director



Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to TI Fluid Systems' preliminary results presentation for 2020. I'm Bill Kozyra, CEO and President of TI Fluid Systems, and I'm joined today by our CFO, Ron Hundzinski; and our Chief Operating Officer, Hans Dieltjens.



I'd first like to say how pleased I am to have Hans on our call today, as our CEO in due time, and later this year, he will be my successor. I feel fully confident of his experience and leadership and know that Hans, along with our senior leadership team, will continue our successful strategy and strong focus on electrification as well as continue to do what we say we will do. As the months pass, you will hear more from Hans. And for today, he'll