Q3 2021 TI Fluid Systems PLC Corporate Sales Call Transcript

Nov 04, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to the TI FluidÂ Systems plc Third Quarter Trading Statement Conference Call. Today's conference is being recorded.



And at this time, I'd like to turn the conference over to Mr. Hans Dieltjens, CEO and President of TI Fluid Systems plc. Please go ahead, sir.



Hans Dieltjens - TI Fluid Systems plc - CEO, President & Executive Director



Well, good morning, everyone, and welcome to TI Fluid Systems' Third Quarter 2021 Trading Update Conference Call. I'm Hans Dieltjens, CEO and President and I'm joined today by our CFO, Ron Hundzinski.



I would like to thank everyone for participating over the phone today as we all continue to deal with the travel and the health, safety protocols for all of us, given the ongoing challenges presented by the COVID-19 ongoing pandemic. I truly hope that each of you and your loved ones remain safe and healthy. And I'm confident that we are getting closer to resuming a more familiar and safer way of life and look forward to soon come to London.



Now this morning, I will be taking you