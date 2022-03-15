Full Year 2021 TI Fluid Systems PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 15, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to TI Fluid Systems plc Announcement of Full Year 2021 Results Conference Call. Today's conference is being recorded. At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Hans Dieltjens, CEO and President of TI Fluid Systems plc. Please go ahead, sir.



Hans Dieltjens - TI Fluid Systems plc - CEO, President & Executive Director



Yes. Good morning, everyone. Welcome to TI Fluid Systems Results Presentation for 2021. I'm Hans Dieltjens, CEO and President, and I'm joined today by our CFO, Ron Hundzinski.



I would like to start by saying how pleased I am to present our first results as CEO during our company's historic centennial year. This is truly an exciting time to be at TI as we take the turn to an electrified future. Thank you, everyone, for participating over the phone yet again as we continue to deal with the travel and health safety protocols given the ongoing challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic. I truly hope each of you and your loved ones remain safe and healthy, and I remain confident that we are getting