Q1 2022 TI Fluid Systems PLC Corporate Sales Call Transcript

May 17, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Hans Dieltjens - TI Fluid Systems plc - CEO, President & Executive Director



Yes. Thank you, and good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us today for our first 2022 trading update. I'm Hans Dieltjens, the CEO and President of TI Fluid Systems, and I'm joined today by our CFO, Ron Hundzinski. Well we are delighted to be back in London here after more than 2 years away as we dealt with the travel and health safety protocols presented by the COVID-19 pandemic. I'm sure you all have seen the trading update we released this morning, but I would like to reiterate that the company continues to support its employees in dealing with the effects of the ongoing macroeconomic impacts, the COVID pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war. We are really proud of the engagement