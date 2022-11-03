Q3 2022 TI Fluid Systems PLC Trading Statement Call Transcript

Nov 03, 2022 / 11:00AM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to TI Fluid Systems' Announcement of Third Quarter Trading Statement. I would like to pass you over to TI Fluid Systems' CEO and President, Hans Dieltjens. Sir, please go ahead, sir.



Hans Dieltjens - TI Fluid Systems plc - CEO, President & Executive Director



Well, good morning, everyone, and welcome to TI Fluid Systems' Third Quarter 2022 Trading Update Conference Call. Thank you for joining us. I am Hans Dieltjens, the CEO and President, and I'm joined today by our CFO, Ron Hundzinski.



First, I want to reiterate yesterday's announcement with Alexander De Bock joining TI Fluid Systems no later than the 1st of May next year as our Chief Financial Officer and Executive Director succeeding Ron, who is planning to retire. Alex comes with a world of experience and expertise in the automotive supply industry and I'm sure you will have ample opportunity to engage with him as he joins.



This morning, I will be taking you through the key highlights for quarter 3, 2022 before handing over to Ron, who will take you through the