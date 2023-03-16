Mar 16, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT
Operator
Hello, everyone, and welcome to TI Fluid Systems Announcement of Full Year 2022 Results. My name is Daisy, and I'll be coordinating your call today. (Operator Instructions)
I would now like to hand the call over to the President and CEO, Hans Dieltjens. Please go ahead, sir.
Hans Frans Gerarda Dieltjens - TI Fluid Systems plc - CEO, President & Executive Director
Well, good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us today and welcome to TI Fluid Systems plc's results presentation for the full year of 2022. I'm Hans Dieltjens, CEO and President of TI Fluid Systems, and I'm joined today by our CFO, Ron Hundzinski. So if we skip the disclaimer and take it as read and turn to Slide 3 for the agenda. So this morning, I will walk you through the key highlights of the year and then hand over to Ron, who will take you through the group's financial performance. Following that, I will talk about business development and then we will provide an opportunity for your questions and answers.
So turning to Slide 4, you will see an overview of our
Full Year 2022 TI Fluid Systems PLC Earnings Call Transcript
Mar 16, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...