Q1 2023 TI Fluid Systems PLC Trading Statement Call Transcript

May 03, 2023 / 10:00AM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to TI Fluid Systems' Announcement of First Quarter Trading Statement. I would like to pass you over to TI Fluid Systems' CEO and President, Hans Dieltjens. Please go ahead, sir.



Hans Dieltjens - TI Fluid Systems plc - CEO, President & Executive Director



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to TI Fluid Systems First Quarter 2023 Trading Update Conference Call. Thank you for joining us. I am Hans Dieltjens, CEO and President, and I'm joined today by our CFO, Alexander De Bock. So before I start, can I please draw your attention to the cautionary statement at the foot of the trading update concerning any forward-looking statements and take it as read.



I want to start by formally welcome Alex to the company, and I know some of you already met him at the technology showcase event in April, and I'm sure you will have the chance to engage with him over the course of the next months. So this morning, I will be taking you through the key highlights of quarter 1, 2023, before handing over to Alex, who will take you through the numbers and