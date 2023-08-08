Half Year 2023 TI Fluid Systems PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 08, 2023 / 10:00AM GMT

Operator



Hello, everyone, and welcome to the TI Fluid Systems Announcement of Half Year 2023 Results. I would now like to pass you over to TI Fluid Systems' CEO and President, Hans Dieltjens Please go ahead, sir.



Hans Dieltjens - TI Fluid Systems plc - CEO, President & Executive Director



Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us today, and welcome to TI Fluid Systems results presentation for the half year 2023. I am Hans Dieltjens, CEO and President of TI Fluid Systems, and I'm joined today by our CFO, Alexander De Bock.



So if we skip the disclaimer and take it as read and turn to Slide 3 for the agenda. So this morning, I will walk you through the key highlights of the year and then hand over to Alexander, who will take you through the group's financial performance. Following that, I will talk about business development, whereafter we will provide an opportunity for your questions and obviously answers.



So turning to Slide 4, you will see highlights of our financial new business awards and strategic performance. In H1, revenue grew by a