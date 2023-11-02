Q3 2023 TI Fluid Systems PLC Trading Statement Call Transcript

Nov 02, 2023 / 11:00AM GMT

Good morning, everyone, and welcome to TI Fluid Systems' Third Quarter Trading Update Conference Call. Thank you for joining us. I am Hans Dieltjens, CEO and President, and I'm here with Alexander De Bock, our CFO. I will start with a short overview of the key highlights of the quarter and Alexander will go through the numbers and then we will take your questions as usual. We've had a strong trading performance with constant currency revenue growth of 12.4% in the first 9 months of the year. All regions and both segments delivered good growth. The vast majority of the growth relates to market volume, launches and pricing. Now FCS in particular has benefited from higher thermal management volumes on a number of electrical vehicle programs that are ramping up.