Nov 09, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT
Sebastian Bielski -
Good morning to everybody. Welcome to the Q3 earnings call of ZEAL Network. I hope you can all see the presentation. But if you can't see it, you can also access it through the Investor Relations section on our home page. Let me now walk you through the agenda for this morning's call. First, Helmut will give a short summary of the first 9 months as well give a business update, then I will walk you through a financial update and will also reconfirm our guidance for this year, and then Helmut will end with the key takeaways of this call. Over to you, Helmut.
Helmut Becker - ZEAL Network SE - CEO & Chairman of Management Board
Thank you, Sebastian. Welcome, everybody. In summary, of the first 9 months of 2023, we maintained our strong growth momentum of the first 6 months and once again improved our profitability. Although the
Q3 2023 ZEAL Network SE Earnings Call Transcript
Nov 09, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT
