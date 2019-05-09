Q1 2019 Talanx AG Earnings Call Transcript

May 09, 2019 / 07:00AM GMT

Carsten Werle - Talanx AG - Head of IR



Thank you, Roman. Good morning from all of us. This is Talanx Q1 2019 Results Call. I'm here together with our CFO, Dr. Immo Querner, who will lead you through our quarterly results today.



To find our document, the release, the report and the presentation on the IR section of our Home page. This morning, we've also published the ZZR report for 2018. You may follow this call via phone and via webcast, and there are replay options for both channels.



After these brief introductory remarks, I'd like to hand over to Immo Querner.



Immo Querner - Talanx AG - CFO & Member of Management Board



Well, thank you. Good morning also from my side.



Yes, let me start with Slide 2. I'd say bottom line, it's been a really good business start into the year. The top line is up, both currently adjusted and unadjusted. I think what is particularly pleasing that not only the Reinsurance progressed in terms of EBIT contribution, the same is true for both Retail divisions.