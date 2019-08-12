Q2 2019 Talanx AG Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 12, 2019 / 07:00AM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the analyst call on Talanx' 6 months 2019 results. For your information, today's conference will be recorded.



At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Carsten Werle. Please go ahead.



Carsten Werle - Talanx AG - Head of IR



Yes. Thank you, Marie, and good morning from Hannover. This is Talanx' 6-month 2019 results call. I'm here together with our CFO, Dr. Immo Querner, who will lead you through our results. And there will, as you know it, at the end of the call, be ample opportunity to raise your questions. You'll find our quarterly documents, the release, the report and the presentation on the IR section of our web page, and you may follow this call via phone and also via webcast, and there are replay options for both channels.



And with these remarks, I'd like to hand over to Immo.



Immo Querner - Talanx AG - CFO & Member of Management Board



Well, good morning, everyone. Thank you for attending the call. First 6 months, the