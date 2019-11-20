Talanx AG Capital Markets Day Transcript

Nov 20, 2019 / 08:00AM GMT

Carsten Werle - Talanx AG - Head of IR



Good morning and welcome to Talanx's Capital Markets Day 2019. A very warm welcome to everyone here in Frankfurt and our offices, design offices actually, and also to everyone following us today live or later on as a replay on the Internet. My name is Carsten Werle. I'm the Head of IR at Talanx, and I will lead you through the day. And we will have a very packed and a very interesting program and some logistical remarks at the very beginning.



So you see the agenda here. We will start this morning with our group CEO, Torsten Leue; followed by our CFO, Immo Querner, and the 2 will give you an update on where we stand with our Strategy 2022. And there will be a first Q&A session at roughly 10:15. So we have blocked 30 minutes, a lot of room for your questions for the 2. There will be a short break afterwards and after the break, we will move on to Industrial Lines, the focus topic of today. The 5 gentlemen sitting on my left. So Edgar Puls; David Hullin; Clemens Jungsthofel, they will have a joint Q&A at roughly 12:05, another 25 minutes. So another -- a