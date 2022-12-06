Talanx AG Capital Markets Day Transcript

Dec 06, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Bernd Sablowsky - Talanx AG - Head of IR and Mergers & Acquisitions



Good morning. Good morning to Talanx's Capital Markets Day 2022. We released last night our dividend proposal for the coming years. And today, we wanted to give you an overview of our updated strategy for the next strategy cycle for the years '23 to '25. We have a day of full of information for you, and we will start with our CEO, Torsten Leue, who gives a summary of the strategy for the next cycle, followed by Jan Wicke. Jan Wicke will not only focus on what IFRS 17 and 9 mean to the Talanx accounts, but also introduce you on how we deliver on our dividend strategy.



After Q&A and a coffee break, we will follow with our business divisions. So each of the divisional heads will explain to you how to unchain our primary divisions. We will start with Edgar Puls for our industrial divisions followed by Ralph Beutter for HDI Specialty. Initially, we wanted to have Ulrich Wallin here, unfortunately, Ulrich got a flu. I'm sure he's watching solely, get well soon. But Ralph is also well equipped to explain to you Specialty business