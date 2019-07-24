Half Year 2019 Technicolor SA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 24, 2019 / 04:30PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to Technicolor's conference call, chaired by FrÃ©dÃ©ric Rose, CEO; and Laurent Carozzi, CFO. (Operator Instructions) Just to remind you all, this conference is being recorded. We would like to inform you that this event is also available on Technicolor's website with synchronized slideshow.



During this conference call, statements could be made that constitute forward-looking statements based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the future results expressed, forecasted or implied by such forward-looking statements. For a more complete list and description of such risks and uncertainties, please refer to Technicolor's filings with the French AutoritÃ© des marchÃ©s financiers.



I would now like to hand over the call to FrÃ©dÃ©ric Rose. Sir, please go ahead.



FrÃ©dÃ©ric Rose - Technicolor SA - CEO & Director



Thank you very much. Good evening, everyone. FrÃ©dÃ