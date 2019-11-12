TAKKT AG - Special Call Transcript

Nov 12, 2019 / 02:00PM GMT

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to TAKKT's conference call hosted by CEO Felix Zimmermann; and CFO Claude Tomaszewski. (Operator Instructions) Let me now turn the floor over to your host, Felix Zimmermann.



Felix A. Zimmermann - TAKKT AG - Chairman of the Management Board & CEO



Yes. Thank you very much and also welcome from our site here in Stuttgart to the Investors' Update Call. On the news we have spread out yesterday evening after the supervisory Board meeting we have had and we are more than happy to give you an update here, what we have decided to do and what we -- and how we want to change the organization with that also the leadership structure of the TAKKT Group.



Before I start and dive in details of the new structure, I would like to give you kind of an update with 3 statements why we have started that initiative as we have called it



important here to understand. The first one is we have observed and we have seen that the TAKKT Group, despite a very good profitability and above