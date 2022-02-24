Preliminary Q4 2021 Takkt AG Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 24, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT

Maria Zesch - TAKKT AG - CEO & Chairman of the Management Board



Good afternoon. Today is a sad day for Europe. And I believe we are all shocked because of this war. TAKKT results seem less relevant, I would say. But at the same time, I believe that we owe you also to inform you about our figures '21, and that we will do in a minute, Claude Tomaszewski, our CFO, and myself. So welcome to this earnings call. And I would like to start with giving you an overview about what we have achieved this year.



What you see here is that we had the strongest organic growth ever in the history of our company. So what we see is that despite of the challenges from supply chain and inflation, we saw that we could get the result of sales of EUR 1,178 million, which means it's a 10.4% increase year-on-year. And even if