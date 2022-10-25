Q3 2022 Takkt AG Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 25, 2022 / 12:00PM GMT

Maria Zesch - TAKKT AG - CEO



Welcome. Welcome to our earnings call for the results of the third quarter. I'm hosting this call together with Claude Tomaszewski, our CFO. I will start with an overview about our key topics and highlights for Q3, and then I will hand over to Claude, who will give you a detailed overview about our financials. At the end, I'll give an update on what we expect for the remaining months in 2022.



But first, let me start with an overview about the key topics we see at TAKKT. As you have seen with the numbers we published, we had a very strong Q3, both in topline and in the bottom-line development. But looking at the macroeconomic challenges and the overall market sentiment, customer demand at our business surpassed our expectation. So we are quite satisfied with our performance in Q3.



We are seeing some differences between Europe and the US, and we still expect challenging months ahead, but more on that later on. On inflation management, we continue to have a focus on it, and we have kept gross profit margin stable in almost all of our businesses. We will continue