Q4 2022 Takkt AG Earnings Call Transcript

Maria Zesch - TAKKT AG - CEO & Chairman of the Management Board



Welcome to this year's analyst conference. I'm here together with our CFO, Lars Bolscho, and we are both very happy for this opportunity to give you an update on where we stand with our strategy and what you can expect from us in 2023.



This morning, we have published our annual report. We've already released and discussed the key financials about 1 month ago. So there should not be any surprises there. But what I hope was a positive surprise to you is that after 24 years, we have introduced a new look and a new logo to better communicate our new identity. And also the vision we have to the public, to our employees, but also to you, to the capital markets. So with the new look, we are also launching an employer branding campaign for the group, but I will give