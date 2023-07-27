Q2 2023 Takkt AG Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 27, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT

Maria Zesch - TAKKT AG - CEO & Chairman of the Management Board



Thank you. So welcome to our earnings call for Q2 and for the first half of 2023. I'm hosting the call together with our CFO, Lars Bolscho. I will start the call with an overview about key topics and give you an update on the strategy progress we achieved in the last 6 months. Then Lars will hand -- or I will hand over to Lars, and he will give you more insights into the financials. Before we come to the Q&A, I will provide you with an update on our outlook and how we position ourselves for the second half.



So let me start with the key topics we see in our first half year. So when we provided our first outlook for 2023 in March, we already expected a challenging first 6 months. This expectation has now been confirmed. We have seen economic headwinds from a persistent inflation. We