Full Year 2018 Tamedia AG Earnings Call Transcript

Christoph Tonini - Tamedia AG - CEO & Member of the Management Board



Okay, one lady only and gentlemen, I'd like to welcome you, on behalf of Sandro, for this presentation of the yearly figure of Tamedia. There are some people also on the phone, I think, so I will refer in my comments on the slides, which I'm on.



Starting with Slide #4, this shows the overall picture. We have been able to report growth, thanks to acquisition of Goldbach and Neo Advertising, of 4%. But on the other hand, we unfortunately had to report also a decline of 16% on the level of EBITDA, nearly CHF 40 million. CHF 28