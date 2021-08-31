Half Year 2021 TX Group AG Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 31, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT

Ursula NÃ¶tzli -



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to today's Analyst Call. As you have probably all read by now, this is a very important day for TX Group. This morning, we have announced a merger of our marketplaces with the ones of Scout24. However, also our half year results are very encouraging. In the coming hour, we would like to focus particularly on our half year results. About the merger, there is only basic information we can share at the moment. But we plan to hold an Investor Day in November. So we ask for your patience.



Present in the call is our whole group management. Pietro Supino, as Publisher and Chairman;