TX Group AG at Capital Market Day Transcript

Dec 09, 2021 / 05:30PM GMT

Ursula NÃ¶tzli - TX Group AG - Head of Communications and IR



Okay. A very warm welcome to the first Investor Day of TX Group. My name is Ursula NÃ¶tzli, and I'm heading the communications and IR of the TX Group. I just started actually in April, and when I look at our share price, I certainly can say it was a [full minute start]. So we are truly delighted that we have today the opportunity to present to you our group. As you can see, we have a full agenda. And obviously, we are also very interested to hear your questions at the end. For the ones who joined us via live stream, they can send us the questions via e-mail. You should have received the instruction earlier today.



Starting off at the daily newspaper, TX Group has diversified its business (inaudible), especially in the last 20 years, yet, we are very connected to our roots in quality journalism. Today, we can proudly say that we are one of the biggest media and technology house here in Switzerland. We own [diners] paid media as well as free media and are 1 of the largest advertised marketeers here in the country. But TX