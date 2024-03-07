Smith & Wesson Brands Inc (SWBI) Reports Solid Q3 Fiscal 2024 Results

Net Sales Increase and Strong Cash Flow Highlight Third Quarter Performance

  • Net Sales: Increased by 6.5% year-over-year to $137.5 million.
  • Net Income: Reported at $7.9 million, with a diluted EPS of $0.17.
  • Operating Cash Flow: Generated $25.4 million, significantly higher than the previous year.
  • Dividends: Announced a $0.12 per share quarterly dividend payable in April 2024.
  • Share Repurchases: Utilized $916,000 of the $50 million authorization to repurchase nearly 71,000 shares.
  • Inventory Levels: Decreased by $9.8 million, indicating strong retail sell-through.
  • Adjusted EBITDAS: Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDAS stood at $21.4 million for the quarter.
Article's Main Image

On March 7, 2024, Smith & Wesson Brands Inc (SWBI, Financial) released its third-quarter fiscal 2024 financial results, revealing a 6.5% increase in net sales compared to the same period last year. The company's 8-K filing indicates that the growth is a testament to the company's robust demand for its innovative new products and the sustained momentum in its core product portfolio. Smith & Wesson Brands Inc is a leading U.S.-based firearm manufacturer, known for its handguns, long guns, sporting rifles, shooting gear, and suppressor products. The majority of the company's income is generated in the U.S. market, particularly from handgun products.

President and CEO Mark Smith highlighted the company's market share gains and the expectation of continued healthy demand through the 2024 election cycle. The company's strong balance sheet and dedicated employees were also noted as key factors in its ability to deliver value to stockholders. CFO Deana McPherson emphasized the improved cash flow and the strategic use of the company's capital allocation, including share repurchases and dividend payments.

Financial Performance Overview

Smith & Wesson Brands Inc reported net income of $7.9 million, or $0.17 per diluted share, for the third quarter of fiscal 2024. This performance reflects the company's ability to manage costs effectively and navigate market challenges. The company's cash flow from operations was a highlight of the quarter, with $25.4 million generated, marking an $18.5 million improvement from the previous year. This strong cash flow enabled the company to return value to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases.

The balance sheet remains robust, with cash and cash equivalents totaling $47.4 million. Inventory levels decreased by $9.8 million, indicating strong sell-through at retail, which is a positive sign of consumer demand and efficient inventory management. The company's total assets stood at $570.6 million, with total liabilities at $194.1 million, resulting in a solid equity position.

Operational Highlights and Challenges

Operationally, Smith & Wesson Brands Inc continues to invest in research and development, as well as marketing and distribution, to maintain its competitive edge in the firearms industry. The company's operating expenses for the quarter were $28.1 million, which includes investments in these critical areas. Despite the increase in net sales, gross profit saw a slight decrease from the prior year, which could be attributed to various factors including cost of sales and market dynamics.

Looking ahead, Smith & Wesson Brands Inc remains cautious about various external factors that could impact its business, including economic conditions, consumer spending patterns, and potential increased regulation of firearms. However, the company's strong financial position and strategic focus on innovation and market expansion provide a solid foundation for future growth.

In summary, Smith & Wesson Brands Inc's third-quarter fiscal 2024 results demonstrate the company's resilience and strategic execution in a challenging market. With a focus on innovation, brand strength, and operational efficiency, Smith & Wesson Brands Inc is well-positioned to continue delivering value to its stockholders and capitalizing on market opportunities.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Smith & Wesson Brands Inc for further details.

