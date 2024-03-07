Q4 2023 MoneyLion Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 07, 2024 / 01:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day and welcome to Moneyline Inc's fourth quarter and full year 2023 earnings call. At this time, all participants are in a listen only mode. We will have a question and answer session following the formal presentation. (Operator Instructions) Please note this conference is being recorded. And before we go further, I would like to turn the conference over to Sean Horgan, Monday Lions, Head of Investor Relations.



Ladies and gentlemen, please stand by. We appear to be having technical difficulties. Again, please standby.



Ladies and gentlemen, we thank you for your patience. We will now resume our event. Sir, please go ahead.



Sean Horgan - MoneyLion Inc - Head - Investor Relations



Thank you, operator. Hi, everyone. Thank you for joining us for our fourth quarter and full year 2023 earnings conference call. Moneyline CEO, Dee Choubey and CFO, Rick Correia are here with me today to discuss our results. You can find the presentation accompanying our earnings press release on our Investor Relations website at investors dot Moneyline.com.



