Q4 2023 BRC Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 07, 2024 / 01:30PM GMT

Operator



Greetings, welcome to the Black rifle Coffee Company Fourth Quarter 2023 earnings call. At this time, all participants are in a listen only mode. A question and answer session will follow the formal presentation. If anyone should require operator assistance during the conference, please press star zero on your telephone keypad. Please note this conference is being recorded. I will now turn the conference over to your host Tanner Doss, Vice President of Investor Relations. You may begin.



Tanner Doss - BRC Inc. - VP of IR



Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining black rifle Coffee Company's conference call to discuss our fourth quarter 2023 financial results which were released yesterday and can be found on our website at IR dot BlackRock for coffee.com.



Before we start, I would like to remind you of the Company's Safe Harbor language, which I'm sure you are all familiar with on today's call, management may make forward-looking statements, including guidance in underlying assumptions.



Forward-looking statements are based on expectations