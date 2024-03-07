Q4 2023 Alimera Sciences Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 07, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Thank you, Scott. Good morning and thank you for participating in today's conference call. Joining me from Alimera's leadership team are Rick Eiswirth, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Elliot Maltz, Chief Financial Officer; and Todd Wood will be joining us President, U.S. Operations in the question-and-answer session today.



During this call management will be making forward-looking statements,