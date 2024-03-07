Q4 2023 GeoPark Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 07, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to the DA parks Limited conference call following the results announcement for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2023. After the speakers' remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. If you would like to ask a question at this time, please press star one on your telephone keypad. If you would like for your question please press star followed by two. If you do not have a copy of the press release, it is available at the Investors section on the Company's corporate website at w. w. w. dot GeoPark.



A replay of today's call may be accessed through this website in the Investors section of the GeoPark corporate website.



Before we continue, please note that certain statements contained in the results press release and on this conference call. Our forward looking statements rather than historical facts and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described with respect to such forward-looking statements, the Company seeks protections afforded by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of