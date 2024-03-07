Q4 2023 Dallasnews Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 07, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT
Gary Cobleigh - DallasNews Corporation - VP & Controller
Good morning, everyone. This is Gary Cobleigh, Vice President, and Controller of DallasNews Corporation. Welcome to our fourth quarter and full year 2023 investor call. I'm joined by Katy Murray, President, and Chief Financial Officer, who will be reviewing financial results; and Grant Moise, Chief Executive Officer, who will provide brief business remarks.
Yesterday afternoon, we issued a press release announcing fourth quarter and full year 2023 results and filed our 2023 10-K. Both of these are posted on our website, dallasnewscorporation.com, under the Investor Relations section. Unless otherwise specified comparisons used on today's call measure fourth quarter and
