Q3 2024 Methode Electronics Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 07, 2024 / 04:00PM GMT
Operator
Greetings, and welcome to the Methode Electronics Third Quarter Fiscal 2024 Results Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen only mode. A question and answer session will follow the formal presentation. If anyone should require operator assistance during the conference, please press star zero on your telephone keypad. Please note, this conference is being recorded. I will now turn the conference over to your host, Robert Cherry, Vice President of Investor Relations. You may begin.
Robert Cherry - Methode Electronics Inc - Vice President - Investor Relations
Thank you, operator, and good morning, and welcome to Methode Electronics Fiscal 2024 third quarter earnings conference call. For this call, we have prepared a presentation entitled Fiscal 2024 third quarter financial results which can be viewed on the webcast of this call or found at mitel.com on the Investors page.
This conference call contains certain forward-looking statements, which reflect management's expectations regarding future events and operating performance and
Mar 07, 2024 / 04:00PM GMT
