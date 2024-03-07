Mar 07, 2024 / 04:00PM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. My name is Desiree, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the SandRidge fourth-quarter 2023 conference call. (Operator Instructions)
I would now like to turn the conference over to Scott Prestridge, SVP, Finance and Strategy. Please go ahead.
Scott Prestridge - SandRidge Energy Inc - Senior Vice President, Finance and Strategy
Thank you, and welcome, everyone. With me today are Grayson Pranin, our CEO; Brandon Brown, our CFO; as well as Dean Parrish, our SVP of Operations. We would like to remind you that today's call contains forward-looking statements and assumptions which are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements. We may also refer to adjusted EBITDA and adjusted G&A and other non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations of these measures can be found on our website.
With that, I'll turn the call over to Grayson.
Grayson
Q4 2023 SandRidge Energy Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Mar 07, 2024 / 04:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...