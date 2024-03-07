Q4 2023 Highpeak Energy Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 07, 2024 / 04:00PM GMT

Steven Tholen - HighPeak Energy, Inc. - CFO



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to HighPeak Energy's fourth quarter 2023 earnings call. Representing HighPeak today are Chairman and CEO, Jack Hightower; President, Michael Hollis; and I am Steven Tholen, the Chief Financial Officer.



During today's call, we will make reference to our March investor presentation and our fourth quarter earnings release, which can be found on HighPeak's website. Today's call participants may make certain forward-looking statements relating to the company's financial condition, results of operations, expectations, plans, goals, assumptions, and future performance. So please refer to the cautionary information regarding forward-looking statements and related risks in