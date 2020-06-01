Upwork Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Jun 01, 2020 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to the Upwork Inc. 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. Please note that this event is being webcast. I would now like to turn the conference over to Hayden Brown. Ms. Brown, please go ahead.



Hayden Brown - Upwork Inc. - President, CEO & Director



Thank you. Good morning, everyone. Welcome, and thanks for joining us for Upwork's 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. I'm Hayden Brown, President and Chief Executive Officer of Upwork. I will act as the Chair of this annual meeting and now call the meeting to order.



We are excited to be hosting our annual meeting virtually, with our stockholders attending via our web meeting portal. Through this online platform, we believe we are able to increase stockholder participation and reach a greater number of our stockholders. We also believe that our virtual stockholder meeting provides greater access and a safer form in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.



In addition to myself, I'd like to introduce the other Board members who are on the call today: Thomas Layton, Upwork