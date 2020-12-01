Dec 01, 2020 / 04:30PM GMT
Stephen D. Ju - CrÃ©dit Suisse AG - Research Division - Director
All right. I think we are live. So good morning, everybody. This is Stephen Ju from the CrÃ©dit Suisse Internet Equity Research team. We are very pleased to have joining with us Hayden Brown, the CEO; and Jeff McCombs, the CFO of Upwork. So guys, welcome, and thank you for joining us today.
Hayden Brown - Upwork Inc. - President, CEO & Director
Thanks for having us.
Jeff McCombs - Upwork Inc. - CFO
Thank you.
Questions and Answers:Stephen D. Ju - CrÃ©dit Suisse AG - Research Division - Director
Awesome. So let's start off with a couple of product-related questions before we zoom out to the macro. I think recently you mentioned a virtual talent bench. So can you explain what that is?
Hayden Brown - Upwork Inc. - President, CEO & Director
Yes. So Stephen, the virtual talent bench is really an