Upwork Inc Investor Day Transcript

Good morning, and thank you for joining us for Upwork's Inaugural Investor Day. I'm Evan Barbosa, Upwork's Vice President of Investor Relations.



I would like to begin today by thanking our current shareholders, prospective shareholders, our coverage analysts as well as any other business partners who have joined us today. I would also like to thank the various members of our Upwork team who have contributed to making today's event possible.



You will be hearing from several members of our leadership team today, starting with our President and CEO, Hayden Brown. Sam Bright, our Chief Product and Experience Officer, will then discuss how Upwork is innovating the work marketplace. Lars Asbjornsen, SVP of Marketing, will follow to talk about our opportunity to increase Upwork's brand awareness. Next, Eric Gilpin, SVP of Sales, will highlight how Upwork is winning the enterprise. ZoÃ« Harte, our Chief People Officer, will then discuss the ways we are building a winning culture with remote freelancers at the heart of our business. And we will conclude