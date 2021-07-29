Jul 29, 2021 / 09:00PM GMT
Operator
Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Upwork Q2 2021 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)
I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Evan Barbosa, Vice President, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.
Evan R. Barbosa - Upwork Inc. - VP of IR
Thank you. Welcome to Upwork's discussion of its second quarter 2021 financial results. Leading the discussion today are Hayden Brown, Upwork's President and Chief Executive Officer; and Jeff McCombs, Upwork's Chief Financial Officer.
Starting this quarter, we are publishing a shareholder letter rather than prepared remarks. If you haven't already read the letter, please find it on our IR website. Following Hayden's brief introductory remarks, we will be happy to take your questions.
But first, I'll review the safe harbor statement. During this call, we may make statements related to our business that are forward-looking statements under federal securities
Q2 2021 Upwork Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 29, 2021 / 09:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...