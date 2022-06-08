Jun 08, 2022 / 08:35PM GMT

Nathaniel Holmes Schindler - BofA Securities, Research Division - Director in Equity Research



Hi, everyone. I'm Nat Schindler. I'm very happy to have Upwork management here. We got both Hayden Brown, CEO; and Jeff McCombs, CFO. So we get the -- this is the A game here. We get the whole team. So we're really excited to have you and luckily both local. So this is nice you come up the Hill to have a conference.



Jeff McCombs - Upwork Inc. - CFO



Thanks for having us.



Hayden Brown - Upwork Inc. - President, CEO & Director



Yes.



Questions and Answers:

- BofA Securities, Research Division - Director in Equity ResearchLet me just start out with the question that everybody is asking about absolutely everything, macro. How -- walk through actually -- and because it's not just macro what people are feeling in the future. Walk through with me a little bit -- and us on how the pandemic affected you and affected your customers and suppliers, the talent