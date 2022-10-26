Q3 2022 Upwork Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 26, 2022 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to Upwork Q3 2022 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker for today, Evan Barbosa, you may begin.



Evan R. Barbosa - Upwork Inc. - VP of IR



Thank you. Welcome to Upwork's discussion of the third quarter 2022 financial results. Leading the discussion today are Hayden Brown, Upwork's President and Chief Executive Officer; and Jeff McCombs, Upwork's Chief Financial Officer. Following management's prepared remarks, we will be happy to take your questions. But first, I'll review the safe harbor statement.



During this call, we may make statements related to our business that are forward-looking statements under federal securities law. These statements are not guarantees of future performance, but rather are subject to a variety of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Our actual results could differ materially from expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements.



In addition, any statements regarding the current and future