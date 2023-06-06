Jun 06, 2023 / 06:20PM GMT

Nathaniel Holmes Schindler - BofA Securities, Research Division - Director in Equity Research



Hi, everyone. I'm Nat Schindler, Internet analyst here, obviously, and I've got Hayden and Erica from Upwork. Love to -- these are pretty short, 30 minutes, so we're going to go pretty quick. If you don't know what Upwork does, read a 10-K before you come in here.



Questions and Answers:

- BofA Securities, Research Division - Director in Equity ResearchOkay. So let's just jump right into it. So the overarching topic that is affecting everybody in my space right now and clearly has been affecting you and don't blame me for our specialty sales list of disrupted companies, AI. Let's talk about this a little bit. I think the bear case is pretty simple, that people believe that AI will replace some of the work that freelancers do on your platform. And so there would be less need for freelancers in general. How do you respond to that?- Upwork Inc. - President, CEO & DirectorYes.